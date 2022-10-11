AstraZeneca/Oxford nasal spray version of COVID vaccine faces setback in early trial

Oct. 11, 2022 5:10 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

AstraZeneca production plant

Roland Magnusson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A nasal spray version of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine did not show the desired results in an early trial, according to the journal The Lancet,

In the phase 1 trial, 30 people who had not received a COVID vaccine previously were allocated to receive 5 × 109 viral particles (VP, n=6), 2 × 1010 VP (n=12) or 5 × 1010 VP (n=12). Fourteen received second intranasal doses 28 days later. Another 12 received non-study intramuscular mRNA COVID vaccine between study days 22 and 46, according to eBioMedicine, part of The Lancet.

To investigate intranasal ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 as a booster, six people who had previously received two intramuscular doses of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and six who had received two intramuscular doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's BNT162b2 were given a single intranasal dose of 5 × 1010 VP of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

The researches said the intranasal ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine showed an acceptable tolerability profile but induced neither a consistent mucosal antibody response nor a strong systemic response.

Antigen-specific mucosal antibody responses to intranasal vaccination were detectable in a minority of participants, rarely exceeding levels seen after COVID infection, the report added.

Systemic responses to intranasal vaccine were weaker than after intramuscular version of the vaccine.

Antigen-specific mucosal antibody was seen in people who received an intramuscular mRNA vaccine after intranasal vaccination. Seven people developed symptomatic COVID-19 infection.

The report noted that reactogenicity was mild or moderate.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.