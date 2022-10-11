BAE Systems delivers first upgraded CV90 IFV to Netherlands Army

Oct. 11, 2022 5:18 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has delivered the first of the newly-upgraded CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to the Royal Netherlands Army.
  • The €500M upgrade program enhances the vehicles’ capabilities by providing vehicle crews with improved protection, firepower, and ergonomics, and significantly increased combat effectiveness.
  • In Jan 2021, BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) signed an extensive mid-life upgrade contract with the Dutch Defence Materiel Organization for the Royal Netherlands Army's fleet of 122 CV90s, to ensure the CV9035NL remains in service through 2039.
  • The upgraded CV90 comes with a new turret and a new IT infrastructure.
 

