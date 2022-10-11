Bank of America expands CashPro Payment API capability
Oct. 11, 2022 5:31 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has expanded its CashPro Payment API capability, enabling customers to access over 350 payment types and bundle payments.
- Bank of America's suite of CashPro APIs includes over a hundred APIs supporting payments and treasury operations.
- The enhanced offering covers more than 350 payment types in 38 markets globally, seven real-time payments schemes and services, domestic and cross-border wires, domestic ACH, local payment instruments and ability to execute payments in bundling, helping users avoid or reduce backlogs in payment queues.
- Tom Durkin, global product head for CashPro Platform in Global Transaction Services at Bank of America, said: "The enhanced API will give clients even more options to process payments in multiple jurisdictions and countries at any time of the day. The development is part of our multi-year digital strategy to make business easier and more secure."
- On Monday, Bank of America expanded its "Pay by Bank" feature for euro currency transactions
- BAC shares were down 1.34% premarket
