Nissan to book ~$687M loss as it sells Russian business for €1
Oct. 11, 2022 6:16 AM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF), NSANYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) will book a loss of about $687M from the sale of its business in Russia to a state-owned entity Moscow-based Central Research and Development Automobile Engine Institute for €1 - Reuters.
- The deal will give Nissan the right to buy back the business within six years, Russia's industry and trade ministry said.
- The company suspended production at its plant in St. Petersburg in March due to supply-chain disruptions, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and after seeing no signs of the business environment changing, it decided to exit the Russian market.
- The exit comes as Nissan has embarked on a major shift in its relationship with Renault.
Comments