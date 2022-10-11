Nissan to book ~$687M loss as it sells Russian business for €1

Oct. 11, 2022 6:16 AM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF), NSANYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Nissan Rogue SUV display. Nissan is part of the Renault Nissan Alliance.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) will book a loss of about $687M from the sale of its business in Russia to a state-owned entity Moscow-based Central Research and Development Automobile Engine Institute for €1 - Reuters.
  • The deal will give Nissan the right to buy back the business within six years, Russia's industry and trade ministry said.
  • The company suspended production at its plant in St. Petersburg in March due to supply-chain disruptions, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and after seeing no signs of the business environment changing, it decided to exit the Russian market.
  • The exit comes as Nissan has embarked on a major shift in its relationship with Renault.

