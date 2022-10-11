Delta Air Lines makes $60M equity investment in Joby Aviation

Oct. 11, 2022

  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has announced a $60M equity investment and multi-year partnership with air mobility company, Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY).
  • The partnership will offer sustainable home-to-airport transportation service to Delta (DAL) customers, beginning in New York and Los Angeles.
  • The companies will work together to integrate a Joby-operated service into Delta’s (DAL) customer-facing channels, enabling passengers from New York and Los Angeles to reserve a seat for short-range journeys to and from city airports when booking Delta travel.
  • The partnership will be mutually exclusive across the U.S. and U.K. for five years following commercial launch, with the potential to extend that period.
  • The airline has made an upfront equity investment of $60M in Joby (JOBY), with the opportunity to expand the total investment up to $200M as the partners achieve substantive milestones on the development and delivery of the service.
  • Joby Aviation (JOBY) shares gained ~3% premarket

