S&P, Nasdaq, Dow futures fall amid global rates worries

Stock index futures point to a drop at the open Tuesday, with little to spur buying ahead of major inflation numbers and bank earnings later this week.

S&P futures (SPX) -0.8%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -1% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.3% are lower.

The S&P looks set to test support levels again, having bounced off the 200-week moving average around 3,594 in the previous session, settling a recent low of 3,585.

With the economic and earnings calendar pretty empty again, attention is turning to events overseas.

Global rates are in the spotlight again after the Bank of England was forced to intervene in the debt market for the third time, in this instance looking to quell the surge in inflation-linked gilt yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is down 2 basis points to 3.93%. It switched gears after the BoE move, having topped 4% overnight. The 2-year yield (US2Y) is flat at 4.31%.

"Of course, the difficulties facing the UK are not unique," ING said. "The Fed’s tightening cycle and the rising dollar are thorns in the side of many central banks already grappling with inflation, including the ECB."

"In that context, Bloomberg reporting that Germany is dropping its opposition to joint EU borrowing to finance the energy support package is unlikely to be greeted kindly by bond investors. If confirmed, it would mean more issuance in already nervous markets ... but investors would also worry about the inflationary impact and the ECB’s reaction."

Among active issues, Leggett & Platt is slumping after it lowered guidance.