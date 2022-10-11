General Motors creates new energy business with residential and commercial services

General Motors (NYSE:GM) announced that it is forming a new business unit called GM Energy to offer stationary battery packs, solar panels, electric vehicle chargers and other energy-management products for both homes and businesses.

The company said GM Energy will include Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial to create a holistic ecosystem of energy management products and services.

GM Energy's connected product and service offerings are designed to offer cohesive energy management for home, commercial and EV customers, with solutions ranging from bi-directional charging, vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) applications, to stationary storage, solar products, software applications, cloud management tools, microgrid solutions, hydrogen fuel cells and more.

Notably, GM Energy's services will also enable the sale of energy from EV and stationary storage batteries back to utilities during peak, high energy consumption periods, unlocking even more potential value for customers and increasing resiliency for the electrical grid.

SunPower (SPWR) will be preferred installer for the home energy system and offer customers the opportunity to add solar to their home. The home energy system will be available alongside the retail launch of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

GM Energy is also working with several other companies such as Con Edison, Graniterock and New Hampshire Electric Cooperative to help deliver energy solutions to customers, while also helping to inform and advance future GM Energy offerings.

Shares of GM fell 1.05% in premarket trading in premarket trading on Tuesday to follow a 3.96% drop on Monday when a downgrade from UBS factored in.