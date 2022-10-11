Velodyne Lidar stock gains after signing multi-year agreement with Yamaha Motor
Oct. 11, 2022 6:53 AM ETVelodyne Lidar Inc - Warrants (01/10/2022) (VLDRW), VLDRYAMHF, YAMCY, YAMCF, YAMHYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) announced a multi-year agreement to provide its lidar sensors to Yamaha Motor (OTCPK:YAMHF) for eve autonomy, a joint venture between Yamaha Motor and Tier IV, Inc.
- The company has already begun shipping sensors to Yamaha Motor to support an October 2022 launch of eve auto.
- These sensors enable the small electric vehicles to navigate factory facilities autonomously.
- “Yamaha Motor’s eve auto is transforming the factory logistics industry by offering a complete package solution of autonomous transport,” said Laura Wrisley, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Velodyne Lidar (VLDRW). “Equipped with Velodyne’s Puck lidar sensors, eve auto is a user-friendly service that can significantly reduce the barrier of entry for companies wanting autonomous transport solutions to improve efficiency and factory safety.”
- Shares up 5.3% PM.
