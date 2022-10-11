ARK Invest snapped up another 64,556 shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) on October 10 for the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) as it continues to show interest in the space company.

At the end of September, ARK Invest bought 729K shares of Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) spread across the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) and ARKX, which marked the first purchases of a SPAC company by the firm since last March. Since then, the Cathie Wood-led company has continued to be an active buyer of Rocket Lab (RKLB).

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) is now the 36th largest position held at the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) with 986K shares owned and is the 34th largest position at the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) with 415K shares held.

The interest in RKLB from Ark Invest followed the space company's investor day event in September. That high-profile event also attracted the attention of Stifel after key contract wins and new long-term targets were outlined by RKLB management. In particular, analyst Erik Rasmussen pointed to the updates on the reusable Neutron rocket, new launch site lease, and factory construction as key points of positivity. "We remain encouraged by the speed of execution and change within the business and how their revenue continues to scale, which should help bring profitability into focus, and be a positive catalyst for the stock," he noted.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) fell 0.23% in premarket trading on Tuesday and is down more than 64% on a year-to-date basis.

Read why Seeking Alpha author Ben Alaimo is also positive on RKLB.