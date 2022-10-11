Biodesix expects Q3 revenue above the consensus
Oct. 11, 2022 7:09 AM ETBiodesix, Inc. (BDSX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) expects 3Q22 total revenue to be in the range of $10.6M to $11.2M, representing growth of 62% to 71% Y/Y vs consensus of $10.07M.
- 3Q22 core lung diagnostic testing revenues growth up 96% to 103% compared to 3Q21.
- Total quarterly lung diagnostic testing revenue estimated to be in the range of $8.9M to $9.2M, an increase of $4.4M to $4.7M, or 96% to 103%;
- Total quarterly COVID diagnostic testing revenue estimated to be in the range of $1.1M to $1.3M, an increase of $0.6M to $0.8M, or 117% to 157%;
- Total quarterly biopharma services revenue estimated to be in the range of $0.6M to $0.7M, a decrease of $0.8M to $0.9M, or 53% to 60%.
