Air Lease delivers 14 aircraft, sells one in Q3

Oct. 11, 2022 7:11 AM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Air Lease (NYSE:AL) delivered 14 new aircraft and sold one aircraft to a third-party buyer during the third quarter of 2022.
  • Aircraft delivered included two Airbus A220-300s, three A321neos, three Airbus A330-900neos, five Boeing 737-8s, and one Boeing 737-9.
  • Aircraft investments in the quarter totaled ~$840M.
  • As of Sep 30, 2022, Air Lease's (AL) fleet included 405 owned aircraft and 87 managed aircraft, with 412 new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to deliver through 2028.
  • Air Lease (AL) delivered 21 new aircraft and acquired one new Airbus A321neo in Q2, with investments totaling ~$1.4B.
 

