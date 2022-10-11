OneWater Marine to acquire Gulf Coast marine dealership
Oct. 11, 2022 7:20 AM ETOneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) has agreed to acquire Harbor View Marine.
- The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
- Harbor View Marine is said to be the Gulf Coast's largest locally-owned marine dealership. It owns an on-water marina in Pensacola, Florida and roadside location in Orange Beach, Alabama. In addition to new and used boat sales, Harbor View Marine also offers service and repair from certified technicians, parts and accessories.
- The acquisition will further expand OneWater Marine's (ONEW) footprint on the Gulf Coast and is expected to enhance new and pre-owned boat sales, finance, and parts and services offerings.
- ONEW shares are up 3% premarket
