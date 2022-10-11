Constellation Brands named ‘top pick’ as Wedbush outlines alcoholic beverage opportunity

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is a good bet as investors look to belly up to alcoholic beverage stocks, according to Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli.

He explained that while the industry has been hit by a number of disruptions in terms of consumer taste and macroeconomic trends, a reversion to historical norms is likely on the way. Pascarelli added that a “more rational” pricing environment at present should allow consumers to absorb some cost increases.

“By and large, high end distilled spirits remain healthy and are not showing any definitive signs of downtrading, nor is high-end beer, though within low-end beer, we may be seeing early signs of consumer downtrade out of premium lights / premium into lower-priced economy beer,” he wrote on Tuesday. “Within wine, luxury priced offerings ($15+ per bottle) look largely immune to downtrading at this point, though there may be early signs of downtrading in high-end wine priced between $11-$15 per bottle.”

Amid the expected pricing power, Constellation Brands (STZ) was named the firm’s “top pick.” The stock was assigned a $275 price target, suggesting significant upside from Monday’s closing price of $221.24.

“STZ’s beer portfolio continues to post accelerating levels of sales growth and robust levels of market share capture, which underscores our Outperform rating on the stock,” Pascarelli told clients. “Consumer demand, incremental distribution gains and favorable demographic trends all continue to play out in STZ’s favor, which we expect to provide the company with a long-term, sustainable runway for growth and achieve its targets.”

Elsewhere, MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) were assigned Buy-equivalent ratings due to “favorable industry dynamics” in bourbon for the former and the luxury-focus of the latter. Coverage was also initiated on Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B), and Boston Beer Company (SAM) at Neutral ratings.

Read recent analyst reviews of Constellation’s recent earnings result.