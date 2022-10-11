Nike optimism is being held back by inventory, China demand issues - BofA

Bank of America broke down the bull vs. bear debate on Nike (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday.

Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson said bulls remain focused on a margin rebuild in FY24 for Nike, and pointed to easing FX headwinds and a rapid recovery in China. Meanwhile, bears are said to be focused on the potential for the inventory issues in North America to worsen if demand slows, potential for EMEA demand to slow and margins to gravitate closer to pre-COVID levels and China uncertainty.

After factoring in all those variables, BofA sees the risk-reward profile on Nike (NKE) as balanced and kept a Neutral rating.

"We would like to see progress on clearing through the excess inventory and have better visibility on China demand before turning more constructive on the name."

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on NKE is at Hold and the score of 2.80 is the lowest of the year