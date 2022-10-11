MustGrow receives conditional approval to up-list to the TSX Venture Exchange
Oct. 11, 2022 7:39 AM ETMustGrow Biologics Corp. (MGROF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MustGrow Biologics (OTCQB:MGROF) has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange .
- The listing is subject to the company fulfilling certain requirements of the TSXV in accordance with the terms of its conditional approval
- Upon completion of the final listing requirements, the company's common shares will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange and commence trading on the TSXV under the trading symbol "MGRO".
- The company's common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB market under the symbol "MGROF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0C0".
