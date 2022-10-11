MustGrow receives conditional approval to up-list to the TSX Venture Exchange

Oct. 11, 2022 7:39 AM ETMustGrow Biologics Corp. (MGROF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • MustGrow Biologics (OTCQB:MGROF)  has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange .
  • The listing is subject to the company fulfilling certain requirements of the TSXV in accordance with the terms of its conditional approval
  • Upon completion of the final listing requirements, the company's common shares will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange and commence trading on the TSXV under the trading symbol "MGRO".
  • The company's common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB market under the symbol "MGROF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0C0".

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.