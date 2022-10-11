DICE Therapeutics positive phase 1 data for psoriasis candidate leads shares 71% higher
Oct. 11, 2022 7:44 AM ETDICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Top-line results from a phase 1 trial of DICE Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:DICE) DC-806 for psoriasis showed the candidate met its proof-of-concept goal and was biologically active.
- Shares are up 71% in premarket trading.
- Data also showed DC-806 was well tolerated with an excellent safety profile.
- The placebo-controlled portion enrolled eight psoriasis patients in the high dose group (800 mg BID), 13 patients in the low dose group (200 mg BID), and 11 patients in the placebo group. After four weeks of treatment, the mean percentage reduction in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index from baseline was 43.7% in the high dose group compared to 13.3% in the placebo group.
- DICE (DICE) now plans to move DC-806, an oral IL-17 antagonist, into a dose-ranging phase 2b clinical trial. The company anticipates submitting an IND application with the US FDA in 1H 2023 and begin phase 2b at that time.
