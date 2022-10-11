Ginkgo, Merck team up to improve pharma manufacturing process

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) is collaborating with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to engineer up to four enzymes for use as biocatalysts in Merck's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing efforts.

Under the collaboration, Ginkgo will use its experience in cell engineering and enzyme design, manufacturing process development/optimization, bioinformatics and analytics to deliver optimal strains for expression of targeted biocatalysts, the company said in an Oct. 11 press release.

Under the agreement, Ginkgo will get an upfront research and development fee and is eligible for success-based research and development milestone payments.

In addition, Ginkgo is eligible for commercial milestone payments for each of a specified number of biocatalysis targets, which have the potential to total up to $144M.

Ginkgo noted that biocatalysis is a sustainable and effective alternative to some chemical synthesis steps in industrial chemical synthesis.

"Ginkgo's fungal strains present a major opportunity for improving biocatalysis," said Behzad Mahdavi, senior vice president of Biopharma Manufacturing and Life Sciences Tools at Ginkgo. "This enzyme optimization project with Merck has the potential to help reduce the cost of goods and enable a more robust supply chain for APIs," Mahdavi added.

DNA +3.11% to $2.98 premarket Oct. 11