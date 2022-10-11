American Airlines lifts revenue guidance ahead of earnings

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated guidance ahead of the company's earnings report due out next week.

AAL disclosed that Q3 capacity was down 9.6% vs. the pre-pandemic level of 2019 at 68.6B available seat miles.

AAL expects its Q3 revenue to be up approximately 13% vs 2019, which is higher than the company's prior guidance of up 10% to 12%.

Total revenue per available seat mile is expected to be up approximately 25% vs. 2019, higher than AAL's previous guidance of up 20% to 24%.

The airline company expects its Q3 cost per available seat mile to be up approximately 14% vs. 2019, compared to its previous guidance of up between 12% and 14%.

AAL expects its cost of fuel to be between $3.73 and $3.78 per gallon of jet fuel and to have consumed 1,031 million gallons during Q3.

In regard to margins, AAL expects to report an operating margin of approximately 7% in Q3 and pre-tax margin of approximately 4.5%.

On the balance sheet, AAL expects to end Q3 with approximately $14.3B in total available liquidity.

Shares of AAL rose 1.05% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

