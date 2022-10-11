Skillsoft appoints CFO, reaffirms FY23 outlook
Oct. 11, 2022 7:50 AM ETSkillsoft Corp. (SKIL)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Learning experiences company Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) appointed Chief Corporate Strategy and Development Officer Richard Walker CFO, effective Oct. 28.
- Current CFO Gary Ferrera is stepping down to pursue personal interests.
- Ferrera will remain with the company through December 2022.
- Walker will maintain his corporate strategy and development responsibilities even after the transition.
- Additionally, Skillsoft reaffirmed its FY23 outlook, stating that the CFO transition is unrelated to the company's financial results, operational performance, financial reporting or accounting practices.
- The company had set FY23 adjusted revenue outlook at $545M to $580M (vs. $576.34M consensus).
- Source: Press Release
