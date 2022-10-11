Well Health agrees to acquire EMR, Billing, Clinical Assets from CloudMD for $5.57M
- WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) to acquire Cloud Practice and three clinics from CloudMD Software & Services.
- The addition includes OSCAR based Juno EMR or "Electronic Medical Record" and ClinicAid billing Software applications as well as three primary care clinics located in the province of British Columbia.
- Both Juno EMR and ClinicAid represent WELL's entrance into the Alberta and Saskatchewan markets for its EMR and medical billing related lines of business. Both assets will be integrated into WELL's Provider Solutions Business Unit, under WELL's existing EMR and Billing platforms.
- The combined entities serve more than 2,500 healthcare practitioners across Canada and represent WELL's entrance in the Alberta and Saskatchewan markets for its EMR and billing products.
- Pursuant to the deal, WELL expects the assets to operate profitably while contributing more than $9M in topline revenues.
- WELL will pay ~$5.75M for all assets, with $5.1M being paid in cash at closing and the balance being subject to a holdback, reflecting an accretive transaction.
- The deal is expected to close in Q4 2022.
