BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund announces upcoming repurchase offer
Oct. 11, 2022 7:55 AM ETBlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) announced repurchase offer to repurchase outstanding shares of common stock from its stockholders will commence on October 17, 2022.
- Under the terms of the repurchase offer, the Fund is offering to purchase up to 5% of its shares from stockholders at an amount per share equal to the Fund's NAV per share, less a repurchase fee of 2% of the value of the shares repurchased, calculated as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on November 17, 2022.
- The repurchase offer is scheduled to expire on November 16, 2022.
