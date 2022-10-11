Carvana pushes back after dealer in Michigan is suspended

The Michigan Department of State suspended the license of a Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) dealership in the state late last week due to what it called imminent harm to the public.

The state said Carvana LLC committed several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which were discovered during an investigation by the state over complaints from consumers about title problems with their vehicles.

Carvana response: "We reject the Michigan Secretary of State’s allegations as baseless and reckless and we strongly disagree with the state’s heavy-handed and abrupt effort to shut down a growing Michigan business with tens of thousands of customers over what amounts to technical, paperwork violations involving title and transfer issues."

Shares of Carvana (CVNA) fell 1.10% in premarket trading on Tuesday after peeling off 5.50% on Monday.