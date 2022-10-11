HSBC's (NYSE:HSBC) has expanded its Global Private Banking network to the large Chinese cities of Chengdu and Hangzhou and is considering expanding in the countries southwest region, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a company statement.

Currently, the bank's branches are in eastern areas where more high net worth individuals reside.

By expanding its presence now, the company is hoping to gain a greater share of the growing wealth in China. A Credit Suisse report, issued last month, estimates that the number of Chinese millionaires is expected to almost double by 2026 to 12.2M from 6.2M in 2021. The growth of the digital economy in Hangzhou is expected to help that growth, HSBC said.

"As a new class of HNW (high net worth) and ultra HNW individuals emerges from the vigorous development of Hangzhou's digital economy, demand for international wealth management has also grown significantly," Jackie Mau, head of global private banking at HSBC China (HSBC), said in the statement to Reuters.

The company already offers private bank services in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

HSBC (HSBC) shares have slipped 0.9% in U.S. premarket trading.

In June, HSBC (HSBC) said it plans to invest more than 3B yuan ($447M) in China between 2020 and 2025.