LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) said Tuesday it will form a joint venture with 23 Oaks Investments to build an advanced plastic waste sorting and recycling facility in Germany using renewable energy from wind and biomass.

LyondellBasell (LYB) said the Source One Plastics facility will produce processed waste that will provide a material part of the feedstock for an advanced recycling plant the company plans to build at its Wesseling, Germany, site.

The company says the plant will be the first commercial scale, single-train advanced recycling plant using its MoReTec technology.

The new unit is designed to process the amount of plastic packaging waste generated by ~1.3M German citizens annually; this waste is not currently recycled and is mostly incinerated.

