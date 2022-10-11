Winners records sequential revenue growth of 58% in September
Oct. 11, 2022 8:06 AM ETWinners, Inc. (WNRS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Winners (OTCPK:WNRS) reported Tuesday a 58% month-on-month increase in September's revenue as College and NFL Football season kicks off.
- "I couldn't be more excited to ramp up ad spend for the rest of the year, enabling us to acquire new subscribers to close out the year and build momentum for 2023," stated Brian Foy, CMO of Winners.
- The company expects the revenue to continue to increase when comparing Oct 2022 to Sept 2022.
- According to Grandview Research, the global sports betting market size is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030, given its current valuation of $76.75B.
