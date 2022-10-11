Albireo Pharma achieves positive phase 3 top-line results of Bylvay in Alagille syndrome

Oct. 11, 2022 8:13 AM ETAlbireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Liver and drugs concept. Human liver with medical bottles and pills, 3D rendering

AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

  • Top-line data for a phase 3 trial of Albireo Pharma's (NASDAQ:ALBO) Bylvay (odevixibat) in Alagille syndrome showed the candidate met its primary endpoint of significant improvement in pruritus.
  • Shares are up 17% in premarket trading.
  • It also met a secondary endpoint, reduction in serum bile acids.
  • Data showed that in the treatment arm, the reduction in pruritus was 1.69 points based on the PRUCISION Observer-Reported Outcome scratching score (0-4 point scale), from baseline to month 6 compared to a 0.8 point improvement in the placebo group.
  • Alagille syndrome is a rare disease characterized by bile buildup in the liver impacting ~25K people worldwide.
  • Albireo (ALBO) is patients is also examining Bylvay in a phase 3 trial for biliary atresia. Top-line data is anticipated in 2024.
  • In the US, Bylvay is already approved for pruritus in patients 3 months and older in all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis.
