Jamestown, Simon Property Group enter into strategic partnership
- Asset manager Jamestown and REIT Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) have entered into a strategic partnership.
- The partnership is anticipated to close before 2022-end, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
- SPG is set to acquire a 50% interest in Jamestown from founding partners, Christoph Kahl and Ute Kahl.
- The two founding partners will continue to be Jamestown shareholders. Christoph will transition from the chairman to a member of the Jamestown board.
