Jamestown, Simon Property Group enter into strategic partnership

Oct. 11, 2022 8:10 AM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor13 Comments

single word reit (real estate investment trust) on yellow color background

May Lim/iStock via Getty Images

  • Asset manager Jamestown and REIT Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) have entered into a strategic partnership.
  • The partnership is anticipated to close before 2022-end, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
  • SPG is set to acquire a 50% interest in Jamestown from founding partners, Christoph Kahl and Ute Kahl.
  • The two founding partners will continue to be Jamestown shareholders. Christoph will transition from the chairman to a member of the Jamestown board.
  • SPG shares were trading -0.57% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Comments (13)

