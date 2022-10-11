Wayfair migrates data center applications to Google Cloud

Oct. 11, 2022 8:13 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Wayfair Distribution Center. Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells home goods online and in outlets.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Wayfair (NYSE:W) has migrated its data center applications and services to Google Cloud making a shift from hybrid cloud strategy to a unified public cloud strategy.
  • The move enables the home goods retailer handle burst capacity, increase B2B orders and revenue, and scale new uses of AI/ML for scenarios ranging from fraud detection to personalized customer outreach.
  • The migration included moving all of Wayfair's (W) databases, application datastores, compute frameworks, and analytics and data science tools into the cloud.
 

