Farmmi to ship high-volume order to the Middle East
Oct. 11, 2022 8:18 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) secures a high-volume order for its popular dried Shiitake mushrooms from Middle East.
- "Farmmi is benefitting from a continued uptick in demand for high quality agricultural products. We remain steadfast on providing customers with the variety and consistent quality they require. Our team has also done a good job keeping costs under control despite the broader global inflationary environment. Mushrooms inherently require much less water to produce than other crops and shipment costs are reduced given the lower final product weight. These reasons have allowed us to stay on track with our business expansion strategy, as we further expand our footprint and brand in key markets worldwide." said Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO
