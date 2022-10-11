Rivian Automotive sell-off due to recall is called overdone by Mizuho

Mizuho Americas is the latest firm to back Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) after shares took a tumble due to the recall headlines earlier in the week.

Analyst Vijay Rakesh said the firm had the opportunity to catch up with RIVN on the voluntary recall affecting all of its R1 units the company has delivered to date.

The breakdown from the Japanese firm is that the RIVN recall is minor and may take only a few minutes to fix via torque wrench tightening and potentially affecting less than 1% of vehicles, with the manufacturing process already rectified.

"We believe overall costs for RIVN are minimal and its 2022 production target of 25K remains on track."

Mizuho reiterated a Buy rating on RIVN and said the "knee-jerk reaction" from investors was overdone. The firm also kept its price target of $65 in place.

Shares of Rivian (RIVN) fell 1.02% to $31.16 in premarket trading on Tuesday.