Consumers continued to spend in September as inflation continued to make purchases more expensive. Data from the Bank of America Institute, released Tuesday, also reflected the significant cooldown in the housing market.

Bank of America (BAC) total payments rose 10% Y/Y in September. That figure includes credit card, debit card, ACH, wires, bill pay, person-to person, cash and checks.

Wire payments to escrow and title companies, typically used to pay deposits ahead of closing a housing purchase, turned negative on a Y/Y basis this year. That pattern is consistent with data in new and existing single-family home sales.

Median mortgage payments in the internal customer data increased by 8.8% in September from a year ago. A large proportion of existing borrowers have fixed mortgage rates, though, making them unaffected by higher mortgage rates.

Some 34% of U.S. households are currently renting and median rent payments across ACH, debit/credit cards, and bill payments for BofA customers increased by 8.8% Y/Y. That should put more pressure on renters' discretionary spending.

Among other data points in the report: Total credit and debit card spending, which makes up more than 20% of total payments, increased 9% from September 2021; card spending per household rose 4.4% Y/Y, down from 5.0% in August; debit and credit card spending in foreign countries increased 29% compared with September 2019.

September's consumer price index ("CPI") data comes out on Thursday. It's expected to climb 8.3% Y/Y, unchanged from the August inflation rate.