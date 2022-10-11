Former Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Foley, “faced repeated margin calls on money he borrowed against his Peloton holdings” before departing the company he helped found, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The outlet reported on Tuesday that Goldman Sachs had asked Foley “several times” to provide collateral for personal loans. According to regulatory filings, the former CEO pledged 3.5M shares of Peloton toward these loans. Amidst the stock’s over 90% slide since that point, the value of those shares fell from around $300M to around just $30M and prompted the bankers' requests.

However, the reporting also clarified that Foley’s recent resignation from the company’s board was not motivated by his borrowing habits.

"I didn't resign from the board because I was underwater," he told the Journal. "To the extent that I took on debt through Goldman, it was because I am bullish on Peloton and still am. It was and is a great company."

Shares of Peloton (PTON) fell 0.88% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

