Bluesky Digital Assets announces expansion plans targets mining 1 BTC/day

Oct. 11, 2022 8:16 AM ETBluesky Digital Assets Corp. (BTCWF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Bluesky Digital Assets (OTCQB:BTCWF) has announced its upcoming strategic expansion plans related to equipment acquisitions and securing additional electrical capacity that delivers profitability even under the current depressed marketplace values.
  • The Corp. has been presented the opportunity to acquire additional high end performance ASIC mining rigs from financially distressed miners at a greatly discounted cost.
  • In total, the Corp. is looking to acquire enough top-of-the-line ASIC miners so that the Corporation's total combined Bitcoin mining capability increases to between 165 PH/s to 220 PH/s.
  • "The Corp. is also looking forward to launching its Web based Blockchain engagement platform, Bluesky Intelligence, in the coming weeks alongside scheduled press releases that explain the platform's value proposition to the marketplace." said Ben Gelfand, CEO.

