T-Mobile teams up with Google Cloud to transform customer experiences
Oct. 11, 2022 8:31 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) announced partnership with Google cloud to enable data-driven experiences across its wireless customer base.
- The 5G telecommunication giant stated Tuesday that it will use Google cloud's data analytics, artificial intelligence expertise to obtain enhanced customer insights and deliver personalized and engaging experiences at scale.
- "We're thrilled to work with Google Cloud to address trends in consumer behavior, drive deeper relationships, and evaluate our customer-first approach," stated Marcus East, executive vice president and chief digital officer T-Mobile.
