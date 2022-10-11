Bio-Techne releases new AVV viral titer assays

Oct. 11, 2022 8:33 AM ETBio-Techne Corporation (TECH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Abstract luminous DNA molecule. Doctor using tablet and check with analysis chromosome DNA genetic of human on virtual interface. Medicine. Medical science and biotechnology.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and PROGEN said they released three new Simple Plex Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) viral titer assays for intact AAV capsid quantification.
  • Featuring AAV reagents from PROGEN the new AAV1, AAV6, and AAV8 viral titer assays provide users with a fully automated and quantitative method of vector analysis, the company said in an Oct. 11 press release.
  • The Simple Plex AAV viral titer assay kits are the latest addition to Bio-Techne's portfolio of ProteinSimple branded instruments, Bio-Techne noted.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.