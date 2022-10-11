Bio-Techne releases new AVV viral titer assays
Oct. 11, 2022 8:33 AM ETBio-Techne Corporation (TECH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and PROGEN said they released three new Simple Plex Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) viral titer assays for intact AAV capsid quantification.
- Featuring AAV reagents from PROGEN the new AAV1, AAV6, and AAV8 viral titer assays provide users with a fully automated and quantitative method of vector analysis, the company said in an Oct. 11 press release.
- The Simple Plex AAV viral titer assay kits are the latest addition to Bio-Techne's portfolio of ProteinSimple branded instruments, Bio-Techne noted.
