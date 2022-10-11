Roblox, SunPower, Borr Drilling among premarket losers' pack
- Green Giant (GGE) -12%.
- Argo Blockchain (ARBK) -12% after mines ~8.5% lower bitcoins in September.
- NeuroMetrix (NURO) -11%.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) -11%.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) -10% after cutting 16% of workforce after declining to file sNDA for fostamatinib.
- Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) %.
- Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) -9%.
- SunPower (SPWR) -7%.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) -7%.
- Cyren (CYRN) -6%.
- SOBR Safe (SOBR) -5%.
- Intelligent Living Application (ILAG) -5%.
- Pineapple Energy (PEGY) -5%.
- Roblox (RBLX) -5%.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) -5%.
