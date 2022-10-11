SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -8.4% pre-market Tuesday after Bank of America downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral with an $18 price target, citing "underappreciated risks that panel constraints outside MAXN channels impact revenue recognition in 2H22 (4Q22 mostly) exacerbating the company's challenged history of execution."

While Q3 results likely will be clean, "we are concerned that with rapidly degrading new home data points, NEM 3.0 risks ahead and a gyrating and conflicting strategies on panel sourcing into 2023 that a broader slate of challenges still lie ahead," BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith wrote.

The analyst said he is "confused" by SunPower's (SPWR) power sourcing strategy which "dubiously sacrificed exclusivity for flexibility at the start of the year."

"Flexibility so far has not been a benefit," according to Dumoulin-Smith, as SunPower (SPWR) remains largely committed to Maxeon Solar (MAXN) in 2023 "likely at higher prices as of January while MAXN is poised to target U.S. distribution channels in parallel competition," adding that talks with dealers "suggest value attribution to MAXN panel access as opposed to SPWR's platform."

Also on Tuesday, General Motors said it is creating a new business unit that will work with SunPower (SPWR) to provide solar panels and home energy storage for residential and commercial users.