TOPS, BAK and AAL are among pre market gainers
- DICE Therapeutics (DICE) +90% positive phase 1 data for psoriasis candidate leads shares 71% higher.
- Laser Photonics (LASE) +35% stock gains on U.S. Navy order.
- Albireo Pharma (ALBO) +22% achieves positive phase 3 top-line results of Bylvay in Alagille syndrome.
- Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) +17% Is Now Available in the U.S. Amazon Store Without a Subscription.
- Joby Aviation (JOBY) +17% Joby soars 18% on Delta Airlines' $60M investment.
- SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) +16% stock falls amid SeaSpine merger despite rise in prelim .
- Top Ships (TOPS) +9%.
- ChromaDex (CDXC) +8% Nestlé Health Science Announce New Niagen Commercial Supply Agreement and $5 Million Investment.
- Braskem (BAK) +8%.
- Canoo (GOEV) +6% Signs Binding Agreement to Purchase 3,000 Canoo Electric Vehicles.
- American Airlines Group (AAL) +5% lifts revenue guidance ahead of earnings.
