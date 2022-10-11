Liberty Defense receives $1.75M contract award from TSA
Oct. 11, 2022 8:26 AM ETLiberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (LDDFF), SCAN:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Liberty Defense Holdings (OTCQB:LDDFF) has received an award from the Transportation Security Administration for $1.75M for the development of a prototype High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology upgrade kit for testing on an AIT passenger screening system.
- In addition to enhanced detection, the HD-AIT body scanners are anticipated to help improve passenger experience and move people through the checkpoint more seamlessly.
- "Liberty shares the same mission as TSA for On-Person Screening and deploying future state capability, with the focus on detecting more threats and providing an overall better experience for the traveling public." says Liberty CEO Bill Frain.
