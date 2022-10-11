Reborn Coffee to have 5 new retail locations opening in Southern California
Oct. 11, 2022 8:51 AM ETReborn Coffee, Inc. (REBN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) plans to open five new company-owned retail locations in Southern California, which, once opened, will bring its total count to fourteen.
- The Cabazon, Huntington Beach and Irvine locations are expected to open in Q4 2022, and the Mission Viejo location is expected to open in Q1 2023.
- “Supported by new capital from our recent IPO, we are rapidly expanding our retail footprint to 14 strategic locations to serve our high quality, specialty-roasted coffee in shopping plazas and upscale areas. At each new location, our focus is on creating an inviting store atmosphere which is designed for comfort and convenience. We also strive to provide safe, clean, and well-maintained stores with a personal experience that reflects the communities in which we operate, helping to build a high degree of customer loyalty. These new locations will feature patios, contemporary design, and inviting atmospheres for socialization, study, and work.” said Jay Kim, CEO.
