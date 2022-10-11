Blue Apron pops after saying meal kits are available on Amazon without a subscription

Oct. 11, 2022 8:53 AM ETBlue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Meal Delivery Service Blue Apron To Go Public On NYSE

Scott Eisen/Getty Images News

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) shot up in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company announced it is offering meal kits without a subscription in the U.S. Amazon store.

The company said the new twist is a continued expansion of its third-party channel strategy to increase exposure to a wider pool of potential customers outside of its ecosystem.

"By offering a selection of products in the U.S. Amazon store, we are able to provide Amazon customers the opportunity to buy a range of chef-curated meals that will arrive quickly to their door," noted Blue Apron Chief Product Officer Josh Friedman.

Shares of Blue Apron (APRN) gained 11.86% premarket to $2.64 vs. the 52-week trading range of $2.27 to $12.76.

