Sherwin-Williams to acquire Italian wood coatings company Industria Chimica
Oct. 11, 2022 8:57 AM ETThe Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) announced Tuesday the acquisition of industrial wood coatings firm Industria Chimica Adriatica (ICA) at terms undisclosed.
- Based in Italy, ICA is into the design, manufacturing and distribution of wood coating used in kitchen cabinets, furniture and décor, building products, flooring and other specialty applications. The company has an annual sale of more than €150 million with production facilities in Italy and Poland.
- "This wonderful company brings us innovative waterborne and solvent liquid coatings technology, including an award-winning range of ultra-matt protective coatings and a growing portfolio of BIO water-based coatings products, which are made with recycled raw materials. The combination of our businesses provides numerous opportunities to accelerate profitable growth in the region and beyond," said Sherwin-Williams Chairman and CEO John G. Morikis.
- Closing of the transaction is expected by the end of 2022.
