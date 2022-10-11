NowVertical secures three-year direct award contract from DOE
Oct. 11, 2022
- NowVertical (OTCPK:NOWVF) notifies that Allegient Defense, NOW’s US-based subsidiary has won a 36 month, seven-figure direct award in support of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) technology transfer activities.
- Under the contract, Allegient will work as a team with the Office of Technology Transitions to increase data analysis and visualization capabilities across multiple departments within the DOE.
- Per the new three-year pact, Allegient will, in conjunction with its teaming partners at Energetics, LLC and the Fila Group, provide program analysis, management, strategic planning, research, and evaluation across the OTT’s research and development portfolio.
