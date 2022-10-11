Vertex to advance two AAT correctors to potentially treat rare, genetic disease

Oct. 11, 2022 9:05 AM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) will advance both VX-634 and VX-864 through the next stages of development as potential treatments for the rare disease alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).
  • The US FDA just cleared the company's IND to begin first-in-human testing of VX-634, a small molecule AAT corrector.
  • Vertex (VRTX) also said it will begin a 48-week phase 2 study of VX-864, another AAT corrector, to evaluate the impact of longer-term treatment on polymer clearance from the liver, as well as the resultant levels of functional AAT in the blood plasma.
  • AATD is a genetic disease characterized by a protein folding defect that can lead to liver and lung disease.
