SP Plus acquires K M P Associates, including AeroParker
Oct. 11, 2022 9:06 AM ETSP Plus Corporation (SP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) acquired K M P Associates Limited, a software and technology provider serving aviation and commercial parking clients throughout the United States and Europe.
- Commenting on the transaction, Marc Baumann, Chairman and CEO of SP+, noted, “The acquisition of KMP is aligned with our strategy of complementing organic growth with acquisitions that further strengthen our industry-leading technology capabilities, particularly in those areas that support digital transactions and the development of smart cities. Through this combination, we have the opportunity to leverage our respective relationships and expertise to bring innovative technology solutions to airports and commercial parking operations both within and outside of North America. In addition to expanding our addressable market, the acquisition of KMP has the potential to serve as a growth platform for us, advancing the digital transformation of our industry.”
