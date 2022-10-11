Compass Therapeutics, Merck ink collaboration deal for early-stage cancer trial

Oct. 11, 2022

  • Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) on Tuesday said it had entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to evaluate its monoclonal antibody CTX-471 in combination with cancer drug Keytruda in a phase 1b study.
  • As per the deal, CMPX will be the study sponsor while MRK will provide the clinical supply of Keytruda.
  • The companies will form a joint development committee to review the clinical trial results, CMPX said in a statement.
  • The combination arm of the early-stage trial will enroll patients with non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and head and neck cancer that have progressed after treatment with a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.
  CMPX stock +1.8% to $2.89 in premarket trading, while shares of MRK +0.2% to $90.65.

