Compass Therapeutics, Merck ink collaboration deal for early-stage cancer trial
Oct. 11, 2022 9:08 AM ETCompass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX), MRKBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) on Tuesday said it had entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to evaluate its monoclonal antibody CTX-471 in combination with cancer drug Keytruda in a phase 1b study.
- As per the deal, CMPX will be the study sponsor while MRK will provide the clinical supply of Keytruda.
- The companies will form a joint development committee to review the clinical trial results, CMPX said in a statement.
- The combination arm of the early-stage trial will enroll patients with non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and head and neck cancer that have progressed after treatment with a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.
- CMPX stock +1.8% to $2.89 in premarket trading, while shares of MRK +0.2% to $90.65.
