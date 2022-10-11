BlueFire Equipment enters into a joint-venture with Gulfstream Tomato Packers
Oct. 11, 2022 8:53 AM ETBlueFire Equipment Corporation (BLFR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- BlueFire Equipment (OTCPK:BLFR) enters into a profit sharing Joint-Venture with Gulfstream Tomato Packers, utilizing its sister Company Hialeah Tomatoes and Fresh Produce, shortly after acquiring Miracle Life Farm on Sept. 15, 2022.
- The JV allows the company to utilize its partner's 55,600 sq. ft. facility, equipment, employees, trucks, and certifications. Located in Homestead, Fl in the heart of local farmers and minutes aways from Miracle Life Farm's farm.
- The Co. and the Partner will operate under the Company’s new wholly owned subsidiary, Tropiky, Corp. focused on wholesaling, manufacturing, packing, storage and distributing agriculture good.
- Both the Co. and Partner feel confident that they’ll exceed its prime generated revenue and increase net profit with its newly formed JV.
- “We are positioned to work jointly with all the local and international farmers to pack, manufacture, store, wholesale and distribute their produce throughout our retail network overall leading to greater revenue and profit." said Nickolas S. Tabraue, BLFR’s CEO, interim CFO & Director.
