Roblox slips as Barclays starts at underweight, calls it fading option on the metaverse

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares fell nearly 5% on Tuesday as investment firm Barclays started coverage on the online gaming company, noting it is a "fading call option on the metaverse."

The firm said that Roblox (RBLX) was one of the "main beneficiaries" of the pandemic, as users increased more than two-and-a-half times since the first-quarter of 2020. However, since then, growth has started to stagnate as the company's core demographic -- between the ages of 5 and 24 -- is already heavily penetrated to the tune of some 30%, "suggesting both user and bookings growth may be challenged moving forward."

"On the creator side of the platform, we view Roblox's 71% take rate as an impediment to on-board new experienced developers when compared to the more attractive economics of building on other engines such as Unity and Unreal," the analysts wrote.

The analysts added that while Roblox (RBLX) has a "large advertising opportunity" in 2023 with immersive ads, the stock is seen as "overvalued", trading at 5 times estimated 2024 bookings and 41 times estimated 2024 EBITDA.

Despite the concern, Barclays noted that Roblox (RBLX) does have some long-term opportunities in front of it, including a $5T total addressable market as "the first cross-platform metaverse," along with an estimated $800M advertising opportunity by 2025 that could also boost margins.

Other positives for Roblox (RBLX) include the fact it is not reliant on hit titles as other video game companies are, the rise of subscriptions, as well as the fact it does not spend much to acquire new users and it has not been impacted by privacy changes to iOS and Android.

Earlier this month, Roblox (RBLX) was caught in the middle of a lawsuit that alleges the company was among those enabling a California girl's sexual and financial exploitation.