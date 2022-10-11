Atlis Motor gets order from AUSEV for 270 charging stations; stock gains 32% premarket

Oct. 11, 2022 9:16 AM ETAtlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) said Tuesday it received an expanded order from Australian EV maker AUSEV for 270 of its 1.5 MW charging stations, sending its shares 32% higher in premarket trade.
  • AMV's stock has fallen ~30% since its IPO last month.
  • The charging stations will support AUSEV's earlier order of 19K XT all-electric pickup trucks.
  • The chargers will be independently distributed throughout Australia where the XT vehicles will be deployed.
  • The companies will also explore potential for local battery cell production in Australia.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.