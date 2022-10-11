Atlis Motor gets order from AUSEV for 270 charging stations; stock gains 32% premarket
Oct. 11, 2022 9:16 AM ETAtlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) said Tuesday it received an expanded order from Australian EV maker AUSEV for 270 of its 1.5 MW charging stations, sending its shares 32% higher in premarket trade.
- AMV's stock has fallen ~30% since its IPO last month.
- The charging stations will support AUSEV's earlier order of 19K XT all-electric pickup trucks.
- The chargers will be independently distributed throughout Australia where the XT vehicles will be deployed.
- The companies will also explore potential for local battery cell production in Australia.
