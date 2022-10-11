BlackRock cut to Neutral at UBS on ESG pressure, weak bond markets

Oct. 11, 2022

  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) stock has slipped 1.5% in Tuesday premarket trading after UBS analyst Brennan Hawken downgraded world's largest asset manager to Neutral as it faces pressure for its ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) positioning.
  • On Monday, the Financial Times reported that Republican-led states have divested more than $1B from BlackRock (BLK) funds due it its ESG investing policies.
  • UBS's Hawken also sees weak bond markets as a significant headwind, given that 61% of its active assets under management (excluding, multi-asset) is fixed income. Just 49% of that AUM is above median/benchmark in a 1-year basis, he pointed out.
  • UBS's new forecast for next 12-month fee-adjusted organic growth is 3.6% vs. the consensus of 4.7%, with inflows slowing to $440B next year from $540B last year. In addition, Hawken expects its operating margin to contract by 300+ basis points.
  • Hawken's Neutral rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Sell and the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • SA contributor The Value Pendulum, also with a Hold rating, expects a potential Q3 EPS miss after reviewing fund flows data.

